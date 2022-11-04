UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Warning Issued In Several Regions Of Ukraine - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Air Raid Warning Issued in Several Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) An air raid alert has been issued in the Kirovohrad, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine, according to the data of the online air raid warning map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

In addition, an air raid alert was issued in the part of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Kiev, the map showed.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military, and communications infrastructure have been targeted in retaliatory attacks by the Russian armed forces since October 10.

Moscow launched strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukraine two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

Since then, air raid alerts have sounded in Ukrainian regions almost every day, sometimes throughout the country. On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 40% of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure was damaged, which has led to massive power outages.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Moscow Russia Alert Kirovohrad Dnipropetrovsk Kiev October

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt fo ..

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt for country's interest

3 hours ago
 Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in cit ..

Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in city

3 hours ago
 Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad po ..

Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad police

3 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab directs to form JIT on firin ..

Chief Minister Punjab directs to form JIT on firing incident

3 hours ago
 UN says sees 'progress' on Russia fertiliser expor ..

UN says sees 'progress' on Russia fertiliser exports

3 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah condemn the firing incident against ..

Rana Sanaullah condemn the firing incident against Imran Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.