Air Raid Warning Issued in Several Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) An air raid alert has been issued in the Kirovohrad, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine, according to the data of the online air raid warning map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

In addition, an air raid alert was issued in the part of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Kiev, the map showed.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military, and communications infrastructure have been targeted in retaliatory attacks by the Russian armed forces since October 10.

Moscow launched strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukraine two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

Since then, air raid alerts have sounded in Ukrainian regions almost every day, sometimes throughout the country. On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 40% of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure was damaged, which has led to massive power outages.