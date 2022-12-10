UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Warning Issued In Ukraine's Kharkiv Region - Ministry Data

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2022 | 04:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv late on Friday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The air raid warning was in effect at around 23:19 GMT on Friday, the ministry's data showed.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russian strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.

Following another series of strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

Ukrainian authorities have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and have introduced scheduled power cuts to save energy.

