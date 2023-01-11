UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Warning Issued In Ukraine's Kharkiv Region - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) An air raid warning has been issued in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region, Strana.ua reported.

Explosions have been reported in the city of Kharkiv, it said.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.

The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.

After strikes on November 15, 2022, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said nearly half of the country's power grid was put out of service. In December 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was now impossible to completely restore the Ukrainian power grid.

