UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Warnings Again Issued In Several Ukrainian Regions - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Air Raid Warnings Again Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in several regions across Ukraine on Tuesday morning for the second time in a day, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid alerts went off at around 6:46 a.m.

local time (04:46 GMT) in the regions of Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, as well as in the Kiev-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Later in the day, the alert was canceled, the ministry's online map showed.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after the attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted energy and defense industry facilities, as well as military command points and communication lines across Ukraine, according to Moscow.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Alert Kherson Kirovohrad Poltava Dnipropetrovsk Kharkiv October Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

11 minutes ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

17 minutes ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

25 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General on Independence Day

26 minutes ago
 Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karach ..

Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karachi today

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.