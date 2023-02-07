Air Raid Warnings Again Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in several regions across Ukraine on Tuesday morning for the second time in a day, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid alerts went off at around 6:46 a.m.

local time (04:46 GMT) in the regions of Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, as well as in the Kiev-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Later in the day, the alert was canceled, the ministry's online map showed.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after the attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted energy and defense industry facilities, as well as military command points and communication lines across Ukraine, according to Moscow.