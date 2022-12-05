Air Raid Warnings Declared in 11 Regions of Ukraine - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Air raid warnings were issued in several Ukrainian regions on Monday, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Kiev, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Odessa, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge which Russia says was carried out by Ukraine's intelligence services.

The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that almost half of the country's energy system had been put out of service.