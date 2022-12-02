Air Raid Warnings Declared in Two Regions of Ukraine - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Air raid warnings have been issued in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens also sounded in Kiev-controlled areas of Russia's Zaporizhzhia region and the Donetsk People's Republic.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.

The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that almost half of the country's energy system had been put out of service.