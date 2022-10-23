Air Raid Warnings Declared in Two Ukrainian Regions - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Air raid alerts were issued in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava and Kirovohrad late on Saturday night, according to local authorities.

Dmytro Lunin, the acting governor of Poltava, said on Telegram shortly after midnight that an air raid warning had been declared in the region.

The head of the Kirovohrad regional administration also informed about an air raid alert via Telegram overnight.

On Saturday morning, air raid warnings were heard across Ukraine, including in the capital Kiev and in the regions of Mykolaiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

On Friday, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said that Russian strikes against Ukraine's infrastructure had affected at least half of the country's thermal energy generation capacity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.