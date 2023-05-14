Air Raid Warnings in Effect in Multiple Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in several regions of Ukraine overnight, including the capital city of Kiev, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia region, Kherson Region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) at around 02:46 local time on Sunday (23:46 GMT on Saturday), the ministry's online map showed.

Later in the night, at around 03:04 local time, air raid warnings were issued in the Kiev Region and the Ukranian capital itself, as well as the regions of Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia and Zhyromyr.

Earlier in the night, Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in Kiev, as well as the regions of Kiev, Kharkiv and Ternopil.

On Saturday evening, an air raid warning was issued in Kiev; air raid sirens sounded throughout Ukraine, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.