Air Raid Warnings In Effect In Parts Of Ukraine - Ministry Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2023 | 03:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Air raid alerts were in effect in several Ukrainian regions late on Friday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off in the Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava and Sumy regions shortly after midnight, the ministry's online map showed.

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

