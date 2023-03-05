Air Raid Warnings in Effect in Several Regions of Ukraine - Ministry Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Air raid alerts were issued in multiple Ukrainian regions late on Saturday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region , the ministry's online map showed shortly before midnight.

Earlier on Saturday, air raid sirens went off in the regions of Cherkasy, Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Ukrainian media reported late on Saturday night that the city of Dnipropetrovsk was partially without power.

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes carried out since October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge) may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.