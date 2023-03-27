Air Raid Warnings in Effect in Several Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Air raid sirens went off in several northern and eastern regions of Ukraine late on Sunday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv shortly after midnight, the ministry's online map showed.

Air raid sirens also sounded in the Kiev-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Earlier this month, the deputy chief of Ukrainian military intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, said that it appeared that the Russian military had changed targets of missile strikes, as recent attacks damaged fuel bases in several regions of Ukraine.

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes carried out since October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge) may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.