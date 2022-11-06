Air Raid Warnings in Effect in Several Ukrainian Regions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) Air raid sirens sounded in several Ukrainian regions late on Saturday night, the Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua reports.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions shortly after midnight.

Late on Friday night, air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian regions of Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, as well as the Ukraine-controlled part of Kherson.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.

Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.