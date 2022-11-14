Air Raid Warnings In Effect in Several Ukrainian Regions - Ministry Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Air raid warnings were issued in seven Ukrainian regions late on Sunday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect shortly after midnight in the Ukrainian regions of Odesa, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts in Kherson Region, in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.

Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday that Kiev needs about $203 million to restore the damaged energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian media reported on Friday citing DTEK, the largest private investor in Ukraine's energy sector, that blackouts could get longer in Ukraine as winter approaches and temperatures drop.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.