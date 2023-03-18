Air Raid Warnings in Effect in Western, Central Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Air raid sirens went off in several western and central Ukrainian regions late on Friday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv shortly after midnight.

Earlier on Friday evening, air raid alerts were issued in the regions of Chernihiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kiev.

Ukrainian media reported citing Serhiy Reznik, the mayor of the city of Novomoskovsk in the region of Dnipropetrovsk, that explosions were heard in the city on Friday night.

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said on Telegram that a fire had started in Novomoskovsk.

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes carried out since October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge) may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.