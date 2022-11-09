UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Warnings Issued Across Ukraine - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Air raid warnings have been issued throughout Ukraine, data from the online air raid warning map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation showed on Wednesday.

At approximately 14:00 local time (11:00 GMT), all regions of Ukraine on the map were colored red, indicating an air alert.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after the attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge which was staged by Kiev, according to Moscow.

The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure was damaged, causing massive power outages.

