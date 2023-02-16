Air Raid Warnings Issued Across Ukraine - Online Map

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Air raid warnings have been issued across Ukraine, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.

The strikes have targeted power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.