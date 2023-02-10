UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Warnings Issued In All Regions Of Ukraine - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) An air raid alert was declared in all regions of Ukraine, including the capital city Kiev, according to the online map of the Ukrainian Digital Ministry updated on Friday.

The first air warnings were issued in Kiev at 06:27 GMT, with the air raid alert then declared in entire Ukraine a few minutes later.

Russia started to carry out strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after the attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted energy and defense industry facilities, as well as military command points and communication lines across Ukraine, according to Moscow. Since then, air warnings have been regularly issued in different regions of Ukraine.

