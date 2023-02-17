Air Raid Warnings Issued in All Regions of Ukraine for 2nd Time in 24 Hours - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) An air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine for the second time on Friday, according to the digital transformation ministry's live map.

The most recent air raid warnings were issued at around 13:43 GMT in all regions of Ukraine, while the first alerts went off in the afternoon.

Russia started to carry out strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after the attack on Russia's Crimean bridge. The strikes have targeted energy and defense industry facilities, as well as military command points and communication lines across Ukraine, according to Moscow. Since then, air warnings have been regularly issued in different regions of Ukraine or across all of the country. Over 40% of energy system of Ukraine has been affected with the country experiencing regular outages and scheduled power shutdowns.