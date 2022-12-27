UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Warnings Issued In Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv Regions Of Ukraine - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Air Raid Warnings Issued in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Air raid warnings have been issued in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

An air raid warning has also been issued in the part of the Zaporizhzhia Region controlled by Kiev.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.

After strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said nearly half of the country's power grid was put out of service. In December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was now impossible to completely restore the Ukrainian power grid.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Alert Dnipropetrovsk Kharkiv Kiev October November December Industry

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

3 hours ago
 Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispos ..

Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispose of solid waste

3 hours ago
 Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Hindu Council announces All Pakistan Mino ..

Pakistan Hindu Council announces All Pakistan Minorities Heritage Photo Contest

4 hours ago
 PTA briefs Senate Standing Committee about SpaceX' ..

PTA briefs Senate Standing Committee about SpaceX's Starlink program

4 hours ago
 More than skin deep: Fans line up for Messi tattoo ..

More than skin deep: Fans line up for Messi tattoos

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.