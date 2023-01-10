UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Warnings Issued In Kharkiv Region, Kiev-Controlled Part Of Zaporizhzhia Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 04:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Air raid warnings have been issued in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region and the Kiev-controlled part of Russia's Zaporizhzhia Region, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.

After strikes on November 15, 2022, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said nearly half of the country's power grid was put out of service. In December 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was now impossible to completely restore the Ukrainian power grid.

