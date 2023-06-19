Air Raid Warnings Issued in Multiple Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Air raid sirens went off in several regions of Ukraine overnight, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia region, shortly after midnight, the ministry's online map showed.

Ukrainian media reported that blasts were heard in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson overnight.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.