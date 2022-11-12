UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Warnings Issued In Parts Of Ukraine - Ministry Data

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 06:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Air raid sirens sounded in several Ukrainian regions late on Friday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, as well as the Ukraine-controlled part of Kherson Region overnight.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.

Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday that Kiev needs about $203 million to restore the damaged energy infrastructure.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

