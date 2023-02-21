UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Warnings Issued In Regions In Eastern Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Air raid warnings have been issued in several regions in eastern Ukraine, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The warnings were issued in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Kharkiv regions, as well as in Kiev-controlled parts of Russia's Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions and Donetsk People's Republic.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.

More Stories From World

