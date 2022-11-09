UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Warnings Issued In Several Regions Of Ukraine - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 01:32 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Air raid warnings have been issued in Kiev, northern and southern regions of Ukraine, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The air raid warning in the Odessa Region was reported by the speaker of the regional military administration, Sergey Bratchuk. The warning was also declared in the Mykolaiv region, the head of the regional administration Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.

Later in the day, the warnng was declared in Kiev and in neighboring regions of Chernihiv and Sumy, local authorities said on Telegram.

According to an online map of air alerts from the Ukrainian Ministry of Information, the alarm sounds in most regions of the country, namely the Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkiv regions.

In addition, there are reports of alarms in the Kiev-controlled territories of the Donetsk People's Republic, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after the attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge which was staged by Kiev, according to Moscow.

The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 some 40 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure was damaged, which led to massive power outages.

