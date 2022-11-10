UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Warnings Issued In Several Regions Of Ukraine - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Air raid warnings have been issued in the Odessa, Kirovohrad, Nikolayev, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens also sounded in Kiev-controlled areas of Russia's Zaporizhzhia Region.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.

The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 some 40 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure was damaged, which led to massive power outages.

More Stories From World

