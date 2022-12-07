Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Regions of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Air raid warnings have been issued in the Kiev and Cherkasy regions of Ukraine, local authorities reported.

"Air raid alert in the Kiev region," according to the regional military administration's report on Telegram.

An air raid warning message also appeared in the Telegram channel of the head of the military administration of the Cherkasy region, Igor Taburts.

The Strana.

ua portal reported that air raid alerts had also been issued in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Nikolayev and Odessa regions.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid warnings have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.