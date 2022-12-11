Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Regions of Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Air raid warnings were issued in the Ukrainian regions of Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Earlier in the day, air raid sirens sounded in the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command, and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid warnings have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that almost half of the country's energy grid had been put out of service.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at the moment, it was impossible to fully restore the country's energy infrastructure.