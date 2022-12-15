Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Air raid warnings were repeatedly issued in several Ukrainian regions on Thursday morning, according to the digital transformation ministry's live map.

The first warnings were sounded in the regions of Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk at around 04:09 GMT, and a few minutes later, warnings were also issued in the regions of Kharkiv and Sumy.

The most recent alarm went off in the Mykolaiv region at approximately 05:00 GMT.

Ukrainian media reported an explosion in the city of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Region, as well as in the Ukraine-controlled parts of the Kherson Region.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge which Russia says was carried out by Ukraine's intelligence services. The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.