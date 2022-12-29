UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Warnings Issued In Several Regions Of Central, Western Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Air raid warnings have been issued in the Kiev, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions of Ukraine, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Earlier, air raid alerts were issued in the Odesa, Nikolayev, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, as well as the Kiev-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.

After strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said nearly half of the country's power grid was put out of service. In December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was now impossible to completely restore the Ukrainian power grid.

