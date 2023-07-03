Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Air raid sirens went off in multiple regions of Ukraine on Sunday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid alerts were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv, as well as the Kiev-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, at around midnight, the ministry's online map showed.

On the night from Saturday to Sunday, Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in the Mykolaiv region.

Local authorities said that blasts were also heard in the Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.