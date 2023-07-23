Open Menu

Air Raid Warnings Issued In Several Regions Of Ukraine - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) Air raid sirens went off in multiple regions of Ukraine late on Saturday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid alerts were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv, as well as the Kiev-controlled parts of Kherson region, shortly after midnight, the ministry's online map showed.

Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in the Odesa region overnight.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

