Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in several regions across Ukraine on Sunday morning, according to the digital transformation ministry's live map.

Air raid alerts went off at around 11 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT) in the regions of Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk, as well as in the Kiev-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Earlier in the day, Oleh Synyehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, informed residents about explosions and asked to take cover in shelters.

Russia started to carry out strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after the attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted energy and defense industry facilities, as well as military command points and communication lines across Ukraine, according to Moscow.