UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Warnings Issued In Several Ukrainian Regions - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in several regions across Ukraine on Sunday morning, according to the digital transformation ministry's live map.

Air raid alerts went off at around 11 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT) in the regions of Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk, as well as in the Kiev-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Earlier in the day, Oleh Synyehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, informed residents about explosions and asked to take cover in shelters.

Russia started to carry out strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after the attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted energy and defense industry facilities, as well as military command points and communication lines across Ukraine, according to Moscow.

Related Topics

Attack Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Chernihiv Cherkasy Kirovohrad Poltava Sumy Dnipropetrovsk Kharkiv October Sunday Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winn ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winners of 4th Zayed Award for Hu ..

12 hours ago
 UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on Internat ..

UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on International Day of Human Fraternity

12 hours ago
 Ankara Says Terrorist Groups 'Laying Mines' on Swe ..

Ankara Says Terrorist Groups 'Laying Mines' on Sweden's Path to NATO Membership

12 hours ago
 Haller on scoresheet after cancer battle as Union ..

Haller on scoresheet after cancer battle as Union knock Bayern off top

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.