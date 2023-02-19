Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions - Online Map

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) Air raid warnings have been issued in the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa, as well as in the Kiev-controlled territories in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The sirens went off at around 06:36 GMT on Sunday.

Later in the day, Ukrainian media reported that several explosions occurred in the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge which Russia says was carried out by Ukraine's intelligence services. The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.