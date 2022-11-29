UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Warnings Issued In Three Regions Of Ukraine - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Air Raid Warnings Issued in Three Regions of Ukraine - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Air raid warnings have been issued in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported on November 23 that due to Russian strikes, all nuclear power plants and most thermal and hydroelectric power plants were temporarily de-energized, and a majority of electric power consumers were left without electricity. The next day, the ministry reported that the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities had been restored.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, on November 23, a massive strike was delivered on the military command and control system of Ukraine and related energy facilities; all designated facilities were hit.

The ministry said there had been no strikes on Kiev, and the destruction in the city was the result of the fall of air defense missiles deployed in residential areas of the Ukrainian capital.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.

The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that almost half of the country's energy system had been put out of service.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Electricity Ukraine Russia Nuclear Alert Poltava Dnipropetrovsk Kharkiv Kiev October November All Industry

Recent Stories

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

3 hours ago
 Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesets ..

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Mi ..

3 hours ago
 Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

3 hours ago
 Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from toda ..

Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from today

3 hours ago
 S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recess ..

S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recession in 2023 Dimming

3 hours ago
 US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Throug ..

US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Through Deconfliction Line - Pentago ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.