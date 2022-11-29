Air Raid Warnings Issued in Three Regions of Ukraine - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Air raid warnings have been issued in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported on November 23 that due to Russian strikes, all nuclear power plants and most thermal and hydroelectric power plants were temporarily de-energized, and a majority of electric power consumers were left without electricity. The next day, the ministry reported that the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities had been restored.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, on November 23, a massive strike was delivered on the military command and control system of Ukraine and related energy facilities; all designated facilities were hit.

The ministry said there had been no strikes on Kiev, and the destruction in the city was the result of the fall of air defense missiles deployed in residential areas of the Ukrainian capital.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.

The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that almost half of the country's energy system had been put out of service.