Air Raid Warnings Issued in Three Ukrainian Regions - Ukrainian Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Air raid warnings have been issued in the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv, data from the online air raid warning map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation showed on Sunday.

According to the map, the alarm in the three regions was sounded almost simultaneously around 09:00 GMT.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command, and communications facilities across Ukraine.

Since then, air raid warnings have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that almost half of the country's energy grid had been put out of service.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at the moment, it was impossible to fully restore the country's energy infrastructure.