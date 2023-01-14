UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Warnings Issued In Ukraine's Several Regions - Ministry Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Air Raid Warnings Issued in Ukraine's Several Regions - Ministry Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) An air raid warning has been issued in Ukraine's six regions on Saturday, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, air raid sirens sounded in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Mykolaiv as well as in the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region, with air raid warnings issued at 05:43 GMT.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian media reported that sounds of explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and the Mykolaiv region.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. In December 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, at that time, it was impossible to completely restore the Ukrainian power grid.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Alert Cherkasy Kirovohrad Poltava Dnipropetrovsk Kharkiv Kiev October November December Media

Recent Stories

PM invites UAE for more investments in diverse fie ..

PM invites UAE for more investments in diverse fields

3 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to return Pakistan this ..

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to return Pakistan this month: Sources

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Bien ..

Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Biennale&#039; featuring exhibits ..

11 hours ago
 Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and resp ..

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and respect for UN Charter

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.