(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) An air raid warning has been issued in Ukraine's six regions on Saturday, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, air raid sirens sounded in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Mykolaiv as well as in the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region, with air raid warnings issued at 05:43 GMT.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian media reported that sounds of explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and the Mykolaiv region.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. In December 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, at that time, it was impossible to completely restore the Ukrainian power grid.