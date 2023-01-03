UrduPoint.com

Air Raid Warnings Issued In Ukrainian Regions - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Air raid warnings have been issued in the Kirovohrad, Nikolayev, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens also sounded in the Kiev-controlled parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.

After strikes on November 15, 2022, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said nearly half of the country's power grid was put out of service. In December 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was now impossible to completely restore the Ukrainian power grid.

