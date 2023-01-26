Air Raid Warnings Issued in Ukrainian Regions - Online Map

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Air raid warnings have been issued in the city of Kiev, as well as the Kiev, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens sounded several times across the country on Wednesday.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.