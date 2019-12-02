UrduPoint.com
Air Raids In Libyan Capital Kill Five: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:04 PM

At least five civilians were killed and 10 wounded in overnight air strikes in a suburb of Libya's capital, the unity government's health ministry said on Monday

Tripoli (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :At least five civilians were killed and 10 wounded in overnight air strikes in a suburb of Libya's capital, the unity government's health ministry said on Monday.

"Violent air raids on the residential area of al-Swani killed five civilians and injured 10 others, some of them seriously," said spokesman Amin al-Hashemi.

Hashemi reported major damage after the strikes on al-Swani, some 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of central Tripoli. He said there was no military infrastructure in the area.

Tripoli has seen months of deadly fighting since eastern-based military strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an April offensive to seize the capital from armed groups backing the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

Your Thoughts and Comments

