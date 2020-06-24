Air Raids Kill 2 Government Troops Across Syria - Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Syrian army positions in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor and southern As-Suwayda came under near-simultaneous air attacks on Tuesday, resulting in two deaths, the Syrian military command said.

"Enemy targets were spotted approaching from the east and north east of Palmyra today at 9:17 p.m. [18:17 GMT] and firing several missiles at our military positions in Kobajjep in western Deir ez-Zor and near As Sukhnah," the statement read.

Another attack was launched on Syrian military positions in the city of Salkhad in the south of the As-Suwayda province.

"They resulted in the deaths of two military personnel, while four others were wounded. There was also material damage," the military added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks, although Israel is known to have carried out multiple airstrikes on Syria in the past years. The Israeli military told Sputnik they would not comment on "reports in foreign media."