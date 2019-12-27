UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air, Sea, Ground Search For Hawaii Copter With 7 Aboard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 11:18 PM

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 aboard

No trace has been found of a helicopter missing in Hawaii with seven people aboard but an air, sea and ground search was to continue at daybreak Friday, the United States Coast Guard said

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :No trace has been found of a helicopter missing in Hawaii with seven people aboard but an air, sea and ground search was to continue at daybreak Friday, the United States Coast Guard said.

The owner of the tour helicopter reported it missing just after 6:00 pm Thursday (0400 GMT Friday), 45 minutes after it was due back from a tour of the Na Pali coast on Kauai island, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

It did not identify the owner of the helicopter.

"The search continues for the seven people and any sign of the aircraft on Kauai," Lieutenant Chloe Harmon, of the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu, said in the news release.

At first light, a Coast Guard Hercules airplane and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, along with a Coast Guard boat, would continue the search, the statement said.

They will be assisted later in the morning by a Coast Guard cutter and US Navy helicopter.

Helicopter searches along the island's northwest on Thursday night took place in "challenging" weather, with clouds, rain and winds of up to 28 miles per hour (45 kilometers per hour), the Coast Guard said earlier.

Hawaii's fourth largest island features sharp mountain peaks, jagged cliffs and tropical rainforests.

The island's fire department is coordinating ground searches of the shoreline.

"There are no signs of the helicopter," the Coast Guard said.

No signals have been received from an electronic locator on board the missing chopper, which carried a pilot and six passengers, it said, adding that a small-craft advisory is in effect, with winds again forecast at 28 mph on Friday.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Pali Honolulu United States From

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister, FM grieved over loss of ..

39 seconds ago

Hundreds join final Gaza-Israel border protests fo ..

41 seconds ago

George Michael's sister dies on anniversary of pop ..

44 seconds ago

Female star Sherrock's world darts run ends

47 seconds ago

Philander confirms Somerset move

8 minutes ago

Eating bananas, avocados daily may prevent heart d ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.