Air Serbia Becomes First Regional Flag Carrier To Resume Flights After Hiatus - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 09:10 PM

Air Serbia Becomes First Regional Flag Carrier to Resume Flights After Hiatus - Minister

Air Serbia has become the first flag carrier in the Balkans to resume operations after a flight from Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport left for the Swiss city of Zurich on Thursday, the country's minister of construction, transport and infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic said

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Air Serbia has become the first flag carrier in the Balkans to resume operations after a flight from Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport left for the Swiss city of Zurich on Thursday, the country's minister of construction, transport and infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic said.

"Air Serbia is the first in the region to resume commercial flights. Along with Zurich, there will also be flights to Frankfurt, London, and Vienna, as well as to Paris, Amsterdam, Ljubljana, New York, and other cities. It is important that we gradually begin to return to normal life," Mihajlovic told reporters at Belgrade's largest airport, adding that international arrivals from Friday will not need medical certificates confirming a negative test for COVID-19.

Those arriving from abroad will also not be required to self-isolate, Mihajlovic stated.

Thursday's Air Serbia flight is not the first to have left Belgrade since the country began easing lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Hungary's low-cost airline Wizz Air conducted a successful flight from the Serbian capital to London on Monday, an airport official told Sputnik.

According to the transport minister, who met with the crew and passengers on board the flight to Zurich, the COVID-19 outbreak has cost the Serbian aviation industry more than 70 million Euros ($77 million) to date, and the government is working diligently to keep losses below 200 million euros.

On Tuesday, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said that Belgrade was planning to open its land borders with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Montenegro, and North Macedonia on June 1 as authorities seek to resume interregional trade and travel. Serbia lifted its state of emergency and curfew, initially imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, on May 7.

