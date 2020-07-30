UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Services With Egyptian Resorts Depend On Terrorism Situation - Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 08:10 AM

Air Services With Egyptian Resorts Depend on Terrorism Situation - Russian Ambassador

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Russian specialists continue to intensively cooperate with Egyptians during security checks at airports in the Egyptian resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada, but the restoration of air traffic depends on the situation with terrorism on the Sinai Peninsula, Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgy Borisenko said in an interview with the TEN television channel.

The diplomat recalled that air traffic with Egyptian resorts was suspended after the crash of the Kogalymavia aircraft in October 2015.

"This happened two months after the start of the Russian military operation in Syria, and the Russian security services quickly established that it was a terrorist act that was committed in retaliation for the fact that we began to fight terrorist organizations in Syria. The operation in Syria is not over yet, so all the dangers and risks remain," Borisenko said.

"We hope that these [charter] flights will be restored within some foreseeable time, although again everything depends on the situation with terrorism," the ambassador said.

He said that in connection with the improvement of the situation with the coronavirus in Egypt, it was possible to restore direct flights between Moscow and Cairo.

Borisenko said that in previous years, Egypt had been visited by more than 3 million Russian tourists.

The largest disaster in the history of Russian and Soviet aviation occurred on October 31, 2015: the Kogalymavia Airbus A321 airliner flying from Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg crashed over the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt. There were 217 passengers and seven crew members on board, all of whom were killed.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) later said the incident was a terrorist attack. Direct flights between the countries were suspended in the fall of 2015 and resumed only in April 2018 after security measures were radically increased at Egyptian airports at Russia's request.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Syria Moscow Russia Egypt Traffic Hurghada Cairo St. Petersburg April October 2015 2018 TV All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha holiday, Arafat Day wor ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s foreign trade in agricultural com ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of the Arm ..

8 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

8 hours ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.