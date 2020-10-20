The pressure in the Zvezda module of the International Space Station (ISS) keeps lowering, although the fissure was patched with Kapton tape, and even faster than before the fix, the crew told the ground control on Tuesday, as broadcast by NASA

On Monday, cosmonaut Ivan Vagner said the leak was repaired temporarily.

A source in the industry told Sputnik the fissure was about 1 inch long and the space crew used Kapton tape to cover it.

"The pressure is 670 (millimeters)," cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin said, adding that he found some particles under the tape.

On Monday, before the hatches were locked, the module had the same pressure as elsewhere on the station �733. The module lost 63 millimeters overnight after the fissure was taped up, compared to the 50 millimeters, before it was fixed.

The ground dispatcher said the recommendation would be to use several layers of tape next time.