Air Strike Kills 30 in ِEastern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) An air strike killed 30 people and injured 45 others in the province of Nangarhar in eastern Afghanistan, Tolo news broadcaster reported Thursday, citing the provincial council.

People were reportedly struck in the Khoghyani district, while working in a peanut field.

The local government official confirmed the death of nine people.

The broadcaster did not specify who carried out the attack on Wednesday night.