UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Strike Kills 30 In ِEastern Afghanistan - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 01:31 PM

Air Strike Kills 30 in ِEastern Afghanistan - Reports

An air strike killed 30 people and injured 45 others in the province of Nangarhar in eastern Afghanistan, Tolo News broadcaster reported Thursday, citing the provincial council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) An air strike killed 30 people and injured 45 others in the province of Nangarhar in eastern Afghanistan, Tolo news broadcaster reported Thursday, citing the provincial council.

People were reportedly struck in the Khoghyani district, while working in a peanut field.

The local government official confirmed the death of nine people.

The broadcaster did not specify who carried out the attack on Wednesday night.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Government

Recent Stories

Saleem Mandviwalla & SriLankan Parliament’sSpeak ..

18 minutes ago

Arab International Investor Forum honours Al Jarwa ..

18 minutes ago

Kuwait oil price down to $64.28 pb

18 minutes ago

Saleem Mandviwalla discusses Kashmir issue with Sr ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Prosecutors Ask to Free Unauthorized Rally ..

2 minutes ago

Sidra, Nashra guide PCB Blasters to consecutive wi ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.