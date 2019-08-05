UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Strike Kills 42 In Southern Libya Town

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 33 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 09:55 PM

Air strike kills 42 in southern Libya town

At least 42 people were killed and dozens wounded in an air strike targeting a town hall meeting in southern Libya, a local official and the UN-recognised government said Monday, accusing forces of military strongman Khalifa Haftar

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :At least 42 people were killed and dozens wounded in an air strike targeting a town hall meeting in southern Libya, a local official and the UN-recognised government said Monday, accusing forces of military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

The Government of National Accord (GNA) said Sunday's raid struck the residential district of Qalaa in the town of Murzuq.

The air raid left "42 dead and more than 60 injured, 30 of them critically," municipal council official Ibrahim Omar told AFP.

He said a government building at which more than 200 local dignitaries were gathered "to settle social differences" was targeted three times.

"No armed or wanted people were among them... Haftar bombed unarmed civilians," he said, calling for humanitarian aid since the local hospital could not cope with the high number of casualties.

The GNA condemned the attack on its Facebook page, also blaming it on Haftar's forces.

Haftar, who seized swathes of southern Libya earlier in the year, has been battling since April to oust pro-GNA forces from the capital Tripoli.

The GNA urged the UN's Libya mission and international community "to carry out an investigation into the crimes committed by Haftar's militias in Murzuq".

There was no immediate comment on the raid from Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA).

With its 50,000 inhabitants, mostly from the Toubou ethnic group, and its ancient fortress, the oasis town is located almost 900 kilometres (550 miles) by road south of Tripoli.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Army United Nations Facebook Road Tripoli Libya April Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court stays LESCO bidding for advanced ..

29 seconds ago

UK says joining US in 'maritime security mission' ..

31 seconds ago

Solidarity expressed with Kashmiri people

34 seconds ago

Government College University Faisalabad stages ra ..

37 seconds ago

CDA launches anti-encroachment operation, retrieve ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistani nation stands united against India: Shah ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.