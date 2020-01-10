UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Strike Kills 8 Iraq Paramilitaries In East Syria: Monitor

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:24 PM

Air strike kills 8 Iraq paramilitaries in east Syria: monitor

An air strike in eastern Syria killed eight fighters of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force overnight, a war monitor said on Friday

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :An air strike in eastern Syria killed eight fighters of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force overnight, a war monitor said on Friday.

"Unidentified aircraft targeted vehicles and arms depots in the Albu Kamal area, causing a large explosion. At least eight Iraqi Hashed fighters were killed," the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, said.

Related Topics

Syria Iraq Vehicles

Recent Stories

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization Chief Says Ukra ..

19 minutes ago

Moon's Chief Security Adviser Says Trump Handed Hi ..

15 minutes ago

Former president and ex-rebel chief Djotodia retur ..

15 minutes ago

Hunarmand Pakistan Programme to be a milestone in ..

15 minutes ago

Tayyaba Torture Case: Top court sets aside extende ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan one of the safest places in world: Chris ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.