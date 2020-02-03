Air strike kills 9 civilians in northwest Syria: monitor

(@FahadShabbir)

An air strike in conflict-torn northwestern Syria on Monday killed nine civilians, including four children, a war monitor said

The attack, which struck a vehicle transporting displaced people, occurred in a region where Russian-backed government forces have been pushing to drive rebels and militants out of their last enclave.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring groupsaid at least 20 people were also wounded in the strike.