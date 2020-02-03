UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Strike Kills 9 Civilians In Northwest Syria: Monitor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 02:31 PM

Air strike kills 9 civilians in northwest Syria: monitor

An air strike in conflict-torn northwestern Syria on Monday killed nine civilians, including four children, a war monitor said

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :An air strike in conflict-torn northwestern Syria on Monday killed nine civilians, including four children, a war monitor said.

The attack, which struck a vehicle transporting displaced people, occurred in a region where Russian-backed government forces have been pushing to drive rebels and militants out of their last enclave.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring groupsaid at least 20 people were also wounded in the strike.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Syria Vehicle Government

Recent Stories

UAE President urges all to &#039;develop sound env ..

32 minutes ago

UAE President urges all to &#039;develop sound env ..

32 minutes ago

Govt to pass a resolution for rights of Kashmiris' ..

55 seconds ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligenc ..

58 seconds ago

Coronavirus to Have Temporary Effect on China's Ec ..

7 minutes ago

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.