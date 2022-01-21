Air strike on Yemen prison leaves more than 100 dead or wounded

(@FahadShabbir)

More than 100 people were killed or wounded in an air strike on a prison and at least three children died in a separate bombardment as Yemen's long-running conflict suffered a dramatic escalation of violence on Friday

The Huthi rebels released gruesome video footage showing bodies in the rubble and mangled corpses from the prison attack, which levelled buildings at the jail in their northern heartland of Saada.

Further south in the port town of Hodeida, the children died when air strikes by the coalition hit a telecommunications facility as they played nearby, Save the Children said.

Yemen also suffered a country-wide internet blackout.

"The children were reportedly playing on a nearby football field when missiles struck," Save the Children said.

The attacks come five days after the Huthis took the seven-year war into a new phase by claiming a drone-and-missile attack on Abu Dhabi that killed three people.