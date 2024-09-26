Air strikes in Khartoum as Sudan army attacks paramilitary positions

(@FahadShabbir)

Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Air strikes and shelling rocked Khartoum on Thursday as the army attacked paramilitary positions throughout the Sudanese capital, eyewitnesses and a military source told AFP.

The clashes began at dawn, several residents reported, in what appeared to be the army's first major offensive in months to regain parts of the capital controlled by its rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

It comes with Sudan high on the agenda of the United Nations centrepiece meetings in New York this week.

On the sidelines of the talks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concern to army chief Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan "about the escalation of the conflict in the Sudan", the UN said Wednesday.

Sudanese army forces were "waging fierce fighting against the rebel militia inside Khartoum", a source in the military told AFP, referring to the RSF.